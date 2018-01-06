The daughter of a woman who says she has been "punched, slapped [and] scratched" at a long-term care centre in Gander says health authorities should do more to protect patients from falls and altercations with other residents.

Sharon Goulding-Collins alleges her mom, Lillian Goulding, has been injured at Lakeside Homes in Gander, when the staff were busy with other tasks.

"Some very substantial injuries," she told CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show.

Goulding-Collins says her mother was involved in another altercation on Dec. 20, which was not witnessed by any staff at the long-term care home in Gander. She said her mother had to change her clothes because of the blood on them. (Submitted by Sharon Goulding-Collins.)

Goulding-Collins said the province's four regional health authorities should hire more staff to help reduce injuries in long-term care homes.

"The problem is, it lies with the understaffing," she said.

"I've gone in there, and there's been nobody at the front desk. Nobody walking around the halls, they're there sitting around by themselves, unattended."

Goulding-Collins said altercations can become physical in disagreements over blankets, and she believes the problem is not contained to one home, but pervasive across the province. That's based on dozens of messages she said she's received since starting a Facebook group to help advocate for better care of seniors in long-term care homes.

Central Health: staffing levels are full

In response to Goulding-Collins's interview, Central Health said it has full staffing levels at Lakeside Homes in Gander and each of their long-term care facilities in the region. It said staff at the centre follow provincial standards, and are specialized to care for patients with dementia.

Goulding-Collins, left, with her mother Lillian Goulding, in December. (Submitted by Sharon Goulding-Collins)

"Some residents living with dementia can be combative. This behaviour can escalate as the disease progresses, and can be challenging for the resident, caregivers, and other residents," Gaitane Villeneuve, a spokesperson for Central Health, wrote in an email.

"Following the Gentle Persuasive Approach to dementia care, plans are in place to mitigate risks to self and others (other residents and staff). Regular safety checks/monitoring and risk-safety plans are developed and adjusted as a resident progresses in his or her dementia."

Villeneuve added that Central Health couldn't speak about individual incidents in their long-term care homes due to privacy concerns.

One bath a week

Goulding-Collins, with her Facebook group, is also advocating for a change to the hygenie policies for residents in homes.

She said her mother, along with many other in long-term care homes, is only getting one bath a week. That's supplemented by sponge baths in bed daily.

"That is not adequate in my opinion," she said. "It's ludicrous, it's unheard of in today's society."

Goulding-Collins said the policy is undermining the hygiene, health, and wellbeing of patients in care homes.

Goulding-Collins's mother, Lillian Goulding, was admitted to Lakeside Homes in Gander in 2015. (Submitted by Sharon Goulding-Collins)

"The dignity of the people who no longer have a voice, who can no longer speak up for themselves," she said. "They don't have the cognitive ability to reason well, they are like children who are left on their own."

Central Health said that tub baths can be administered more frequently, depending on "individualized resident care plans," but also said sponge baths have benefits.

"This resident-focused approach to personal grooming is ideal for [long-term care] residents who experience physical pain getting up and getting out of bed, may be disoriented and/or prone to falls due to lack of balance and strength, or have dementia (as the bathing activity is both physically and emotionally demanding)."