Roger Myette thought he'd take his cousins from Brooklyn, New York, out to a catch a few fish on Sunday. Turns out they weren't the only ones on the hunt.

No sooner had they put their lines in the water by the generating station in Holyrood when a shark swam up and tried to snap the fish right off their hooks.

"I said, 'the shark's not getting my fish'," Myette told the St. John's Morning Show on Monday.

Can't a family get a meal of cod without a shark coming along trying to take it, lol. @VOCMNEWS @NTVNewsNL @NatGeo @townofholyrood @OCEARCH pic.twitter.com/7MxAM4lnLg — @RogerMyette

Both his cousins each had a cod on the line when the shark swam by looking for a snack. It took a stab at one fish at first and then the other. Both times, Myette's cousins managed to get the fish up out of the water before the shark could sink its teeth into them.

Myette says the shark was about six to eight feet long and had been lurking around the water all day.

This cod fish is going to be somebody's meal. That somebody might be a human or it might be a shark. (Roger Myette)

"As soon as I posted the story, I had people telling me that they had actually seen the shark as well," he said.

Full video from our fishing trip today for @VOCMNEWS pic.twitter.com/UFV1v1iY0W — @RogerMyette

He says his companions were excited to see the animal, and not scared at all.

"As soon as I said, 'shark!' they all ran to my side of the boat," he said. "They were all looking down, saying 'cool, look at that!'"

By day's end, Myette and his crew caught their quota.

No word on the shark's catch, though.