After a long career at City Hall, Shannie Duff returned to her former workplace on Monday to receive the city's highest honour.

She was rewarded for her service to St. John's — which included eight successful municipal elections and a term as the mayor — with the Freedom of the City award.

"It doesn't give me freedom from taxes, unfortunately," she joked with CBC News before the ceremony. "It feels absolutely wonderful because the city is a very special place to me."

And while she's been honoured with numerous awards before, Duff said this one is special because it comes from her peers, the people who run the city.

Only one woman has received the Freedom of the City honour before Duff. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

It's a job Duff first took on in 1977, when she first became a city councillor.

In 1982, she was elected Deputy Mayor. After being elected to the provincial government in 1989, she held both positions for a year, until she resigned as a Member of the House of Assembly to take a run at mayor.

She won that race, and served three years at the helm of the city. She would serve as mayor again for a brief period in 2008, when Andy Wells resigned.

Don't back down from bullying, Duff says

Her longtime feud with Wells was often fodder for the evening news, but it was always about more than that, Duff said.

"I would never back down from bullying. I just dislike it intensely, and I felt that if you back down and sneak away, that's not going to change anything. So I just stood my ground outed it in the public chamber."

After speaking up about derogatory comments Wells made toward her behind closed doors, Duff said she was inundated with emails of support from all over the world.

In addition to a long career in politics, Duff was a founding member of many organizations, including the Newfoundland Historic Trust, the St. John's Heritage Foundation and Equal Voice NL.

The latter group has been credited with a significant change down at city hall: Duff was often the only woman on council but now there is an equal number of men and women.

"I think women have gotten a lot more strength and confidence," Duff said. "I don't think we're ever really going to go backwards to the way things were before."

Sheilagh O'Leary, left, celebrated her successful bid for deputy mayor last fall with former St. John's Mayor Shannie Duff. (Twitter)

She is the second woman to receive the Freedom of the City honour, after philanthropist Elinor Gill Ratcliffe.

Duff retired in 2013, but continues to be active in the city, speaking up on issues when she sees fit — something her husband sometimes remarks on.

"Frank asks me sometimes if I'm really retired, even today," she said with a laugh. "I see things that need to be done and I get a huge satisfaction out of being part of doing them or making changes."