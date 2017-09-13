A young man accused of illegally entering a camper in Bishop's Falls and asking multiple children for "a hug or a kiss" will stand trial in February.

Shane Penney pleaded not guilty to three counts of invitation to sexual touching in August, and will go to trial in Provincial Court in Grand Falls-Windsor on Feb. 8.

Altogether, he's facing three counts of invitation to sexual touching against a child under 16, one count of unlawfully entering a home and one count of breach of court order.

Penney appeared briefly in court in Grand Falls-Windsor on Wednesday morning. A sixth minor charge, that he went to the Thomas Amusements fairground in Grand Falls-Windsor over the summer while being prohibited to be near a minor, was withdrawn.

Penney was first arrested in May. At the time, the RCMP said he entered a camper that was parked outside a home in Bishop's Falls, where children were inside.

The RCMP at the time said the children "were not harmed thanks to the quick actions of neighbours, parents and police."