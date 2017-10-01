The smiling face of young Mikey Ryan hung from the chain-link fence at the Brigus softball field during games held in his honour Saturday.

The event was organized by people who had never met the 11-year-old from Conception Bay South but shared his love and passion for softball.

Volunteers collect goods for the Sarah Stride Memorial Food Drive. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"Mikey was a ball player, just like we are," said Patsy Burke, one of the organizers.

The 11-year-old died in a traffic accident Aug. 27 that also claimed the life of his parents, Michael and Paula. The couple's daughter, Rebecca, wasn't in the vehicle. The crash also killed 18-year-old Sarah Stride, who had been driving in a vehicle that was hit by the Ryans.

It was later learned that the Ryan family was returning home from Clarenville after a weekend softball tournament. As a tribute to the young athlete all the players taking part in the tournament wore a No. 8 sticker on their right arm, the same number worn by Mikey.

"We just did it," said Jennifer Dooley, another organizer. "We like playing ball, and the weather is good."

Michael and Paula Ryan were killed in the vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near the turnoff to Bellevue in August. (Facebook)

Dooley also knows the crushing blow of losing a family member, which became a motivator for her to help organize the Mikey Ryan Memorial softball tournament.

"I lost a son," she said.

"So I know what it's like. You want to keep the memory alive, and this is one way of doing it."

Featuring prominently behind the first base line was a table overflowing with food donations, both for humans and for pets. Burke and Dooley wanted to honour the life of 18-year-old Sarah Stride, and this was their way of doing it.

"Right now is a good time to go out and get food and stock up the food drives and all the food banks that are out there because it's something that is really important," said RCMP Const. Bryan Vaughan.

"Of couse everyone loves their dog and their cat so there is nothing wrong with trying to feed them during the holiday seasons."

Sarah Stride, seen here with her parents Glenda and Craig, is being remembered as fearless and vivacious. (GoFundMe)

Stride's father is an RCMP officer and Vaughan provided police reprsentation at the memorial event.

"In the RCMP we are a big family across the whole country but especially here in Newfoundland," said Vaughan.

"We are a small division, we don't have as many members as other places and we all know each other. It's really important that as a family we all come together and support one of our own during such a tragic time."

Behind the ball field was a mini-carnival held to entertain non-players. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

More than 80 ballplayers took part in the weekend-long tournament, but there was a lot more to do than watch the softball on the field. Face-painting, games of chance, food and bouncy castles were available for those a little too young to play softball. All the money raised will go to sponsor a softball team next season.

Burke and Dooley said, based on the turnout for this event, that they'd like to see it grown into an annual event to remember the lives of those taken too soon.