Sexual assault charges should have seen trial, says complainant's mom

The mother of an alleged sexual assault victim says it was hurtful to see the accused in her son's case walk out of court without a trial on Friday.

The mom, who cannot be identied because of a publication ban, says she believes her son was sexually assaulted in 2016, despite the Crown's decision to withdraw five charges in a courtroom in Grand Falls-Windsor on Friday Morning.

"I truly believe it happened," the mother said.

She said her son was 14 years old, and was assaulted by a now 32-year-old woman in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Police had originally laid five charges against the accused, including sexual assault, sexual interference and luring a child using a electronic device or computer.

According to documents filed at provincial court, police said the accused told the the boy "I want to f--k you," and touched him with her lips.

The mother of an alleged sexual assault victim walks into a Grand Falls-Windsor courtroom on Friday morning. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Crown lawyer Amanda Hiscock said that prosecutors did not believe there was a reasonable chance they would be able to secure conviction on any of the charges, so they were bound to drop them.

She told the judge that the victim was reluctant to come to court.

"It would be the Crown's position that no, there was no alternative way at this point, based on what information, what evidence the Crown did have that they could use, that would give us the reasonable likelihood of conviction," she said in an interview after the hearing.

She wouldn't say whether the Crown explored alternatives that could have allowed the boy to testify via a video-link, or with other supports.

The aunt of a boy who police once believed was the victim of a sexual assault stands near a tripod during an interview with reporters on Friday. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The boy's mother, and his aunt, said there was other evidence, including witnesses who spoke to the accused.

"I think they should have still went ahead with trial," his mom said. "They still had witnesses that the lady spoke to and confessed to what she did."

'It took away from him'

The mother said the contact between her son and the accused lasted for months. She said he was living with his father at the time, and she didn't know it was happening.

"It's really hard to deal with, knowing that it's your son. It took away from him as a person," she said. "No parent, no person, should ever have to deal with this. And to see her today, just walk free."

The boys aunt said he was a normal 14-year-old boy before the incident — and now he's "withdrawn."

"He's not in school, we can't get him to go to school," she said. "He won't have a conversation or a relationship with anyone. He's basically locked in his father's house and that's the extent of his life."

The woman signed a court order that makes it illegal for her to have any contact or communication with the boy.

Neither she, nor her lawyer, would comment on the outcome of the case.