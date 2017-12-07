There will be no charges in connection with one of four investigations of police officers in Newfoundland and Labrador, CBC News has learned.

A Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) from Nova Scotia is wrapping up its scrutiny of a male RCMP officer from the Gander detachment, after a sexual assault complaint.

The investigation began in July and while the final report isn't done, "There (won't) be any charges forthcoming from that matter," said John Scott, interim director for SIRT.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety confirmed Wednesday that serious incident response teams are currently investigating three other complaints about police in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Those complaints involve Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers, and two of the three are being investigated by the Nova Scotia SIRT.

On Wednesday, Scott said a RNC officer is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault that happened several years ago. Interviews were done in September and the investigation should be concluded by Christmas.

Police chief Joe Boland said a complaint against that officer was made over the summer.

Three of the investigations involve the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. (CBC)

Scott had no details about the other matter that's being handled by the N.S. team, saying he only became aware of it on Thursday.

However, he did say that incident is "not assaultive in nature — sexual or domestic or anything like that."

The fourth investigation, by a team from Alberta, pertains to RNC Const. Joe Smyth, who fatally shot Don Dunphy in April 2015.​

'Never know when you are going to get busy'

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons said Wednesday that continuing to ask outside agencies to investigate police forces in this province needs to come to an end.

Parsons said at some point, outside teams may not have the resources to carry out investigations here, and that's why it's important for this province to have its own serious incident response team.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons says the investigations highlight the need for Newfoundland and Labrador to have its own serious incident response team. (Bruce Tilley/CBC News)

Scott said having to do investigations for other provinces can stretch resources.

"In policing you never know when you are going to get busy, and police work can run in cycles just like anything else. You get a rash of things," said Scott.

"I was talking to [an officer] from Halifax, and he said he could have been doing something in Halifax that involved serious stuff, but he was obligated to go to Newfoundland. So it can [create] stress."