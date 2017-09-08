A last-minute addition to the grocery list has paid off for Lisa Francis, the latest Set for Life winner in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"I went to pick up salt beef and vegetables to cook Jiggs dinner, and I was ready to pay for it when I remembered hearing an ad about a Set for Life winner and that there were top prizes left," Francis said.

"I never dreamed it would be me."

Francis, 43, opted to take a lump sum payment of $675,000 instead of the option of $1,000 a week for 25 years.

She plans to become a homeowner — for the first time — and she's added some travelling to her to-do list.

"I am one million per cent certain I am taking my kids to Disney for a holiday, and that's a pretty amazing feeling," said Francis, who added she might go back to school and pursue a career in nursing.

It's the fourth time the Set for Life top prize has been awarded in Newfoundland and Labrador this year, in addition to a woman from Paradise becoming Atlantic Canada's first Super Set for Life winner.