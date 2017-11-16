Newfoundland and Labrador is getting ready to launch a new team that would investigate police shootings and other serious incidents.

The government has introduced a bill to establish a Serious Incident Response Team Legislation (SIRT), and Justice and Public Safety Minister Andrew Parsons will be holding a media briefing Thursday to answer questions about the bill.

Government committed to the creation of SIRT back in March 2016, following years of calls for better civilian oversight on the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Following other provinces

Alberta and Nova Scotia both have their own civilian oversight agencies, which are called in for investigations of police forces.

Newfoundland and Labrador, however, doesn't have one — and there have been multiple cases where one police force, the RNC or RCMP, investigated alleged wrongdoing by the other.

Calls for such a team accelerated in recent years, including during the investigation into the death of Don Dunphy, who was shot and killed by RNC Const. Joe Smyth. As no provincial oversight group existed, the RCMP was brought in to investigate the incident.

According to Bill 24, also known as the Serious Incident Team Response Act, the SIRT would be responsible for investigating all matters that involve a death, serious injury, sexual offence, domestic violence and other matters of significant public interest that arise from a police officer in the province.