Police are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident near Tilton on the Veterans Memorial Highway.
Bay Roberts RCMP called the crash "serious" in nature, but provided no further details.
Traffic will be diverted through New Harbour Road, Spaniard's Bay.
The Spaniard's Bay Volunteer Fire Department and a traffic analyst were also on the scene of the crash.
