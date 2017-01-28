The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said "very slippery road conditions" played a factor in a serious two-vehicle collision in St. John's Friday night.

At 10 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the accident scene on Kenmount Road, where one of the vehicles had flipped and rolled over onto its side.

Sources to CBC said the driver of the overturned pickup had to be extricated through the sunroof.

Police said three people were then taken to hospital by ambulance, adding that one person remains in hospital at this time.

Injuries were reported as being non-life threatening.

The RNC said there was significant damage to the vehicles involved.