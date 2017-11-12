An accident on the Trans Canada Highway near Makinsons, on the Avalon Peninsula, shut the highway down for roughly six hours early Saturday morning.

Few details are available, but sources tell CBC News one person died in the crash.

It's not clear how many people were involved, or what injuries may have been suffered.

At 12:50 a.m. Saturday the RCMP advised the public that officers were on the scene "of a serious motor vehicle collision" on the TCH near Makinsons.

Sources say at least one person has died following this accident near Makinsons early Saturday morning. (Submitted/Arthur Green)

Police said eastbound lanes were blocked and drivers should expect delays in the area.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday, the RCMP said the highway was clear and traffic was no longer impeded by the accident.

The RCMP has not yet responded to requests for information from CBC News.