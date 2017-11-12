A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway near Makinsons, on the Avalon Peninsula, in the very early hours of Saturday.

Late Sunday afternoon, Whitbourne RCMP said officers responded to a report of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lane on the TCH just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

While on the way, police were notified of a two-vehicle collision at the overpass of the Hodgewater Line exit, near Makinsons.

A vehicle driving the wrong way in the eastbound lane collided with a second vehicle.

Sources say at least one person has died following this accident near Makinsons early Saturday morning. (Submitted/Arthur Green)

The male driver of one of the vehicles, an SUV, died at the scene. Two female passengers in the SUV with him received "non-life threatening injuries in the crash," according to police, and were brought to hospital.

The driver – and lone occupant – of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and was also transported to hospital.

Police are still investigating the crash, and ask anyone with information to contact the Whitbourne RCMP or Crimestoppers.

Eastbound lanes were blocked to traffic from about 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday while the RCMP were on the scene.