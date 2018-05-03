Serena Ryder, The Beaches added to Iceberg Alley lineup
The 11-day event takes place this year at Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's from Sept. 12 to 22.
11-day festival's lineup already includes Alan Doyle, Big Wreck, Billy Talent, Matt Mays, Steve Earle and more
Singer-songwriter Serena Ryder and alt-rock band The Beaches have been added to the Iceberg Alley Performance Tent festival.
The two performers join a growing list of performers such as Alan Doyle, Big Wreck, Billy Talent, Matt Mays, Steve Earle and more.
Organizers took criticism in March for having a mostly-male lineup for Iceberg Alley. Both new additions to the festival — Serena Ryder being a solo artist, and The Beaches being an all-woman four-piece band — are female artists.
Tickets are available for individual nights, and full information can be found on the festival website.