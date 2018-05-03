Serena Ryder, The Beaches added to Iceberg Alley lineup

Singer-songwriter Serena Ryder and alt-rock band The Beaches have been added to the Iceberg Alley Performance Tent festival.

The 11-day event takes place next at Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's from Sept. 12 to 22.

The two performers join a growing list of performers such as Alan Doyle, Big Wreck, Billy Talent, Matt Mays, Steve Earle and more.

Ria Mae, Big Wreck and Billy Talent are just some of the other performers at this year's Iceberg Alley festival. (CBC)

Organizers took criticism in March for having a mostly-male lineup for Iceberg Alley. Both new additions to the festival — Serena Ryder being a solo artist, and The Beaches being an all-woman four-piece band — are female artists.

Tickets are available for individual nights, and full information can be found on the festival website.