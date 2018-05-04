Ethics board roadblocks pushing genetic research company out of N.L., CEO says

A biotech company that wants to study genes of people in Newfoundland and Labrador says mounting roadblocks from the province's Health Research Ethics Authority are threatening its viability and forcing it to look at the possibility of doing research in other provinces.

Earlier this spring, Sequence Bio was told that it's application to carry out a Newfoundland and Labrador genome pilot project was rejected by the ethics board.

Delays and nonsensical rejections that don't follow Canadian best practices and the rules. - Chris Gardner

An earlier application by Sequence Bio to do colon cancer research was also rejected.

"Unfortunately it puts the viability of all health research in Newfoundland and Labrador at question," said Sequence Bio CEO and president Chris Gardner.

Chris Gardner is president and CEO of St. John's-based Sequence Bio. (Submitted photo)

"Speaking with researchers all across this province, they are coming up against similar delays and nonsensical rejections that don't follow Canadian best practices and the rules."

The latest rejection from the ethics authority came shortly after the company filed a court application seeking a ruling that the ethics authority must make decisions within 30 days of receiving applications.

The latest decision on the company's genome pilot project took 203 days.

Gardner says that Sequence Bio will continue to pursue its court action even though its research applications have been denied.

"Many researchers have been complaining about this and don't have the resources to fight this," he said. "We do and we view keeping this court action alive as a way to highlight all the systemic issues with the Health Research Ethics Board and hope to enact change."

Gardner says the company is exploring options for obtaining ethics approval for a genome project in New Brunswick, but remains confident Sequence Bio will one day be doing research in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Sequence Bio's Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador application is due back in court in mid-May.

CBC News reached out to the Health Research Ethics Authority for Newfoundland and Labrador for comment but has not received a response.