An elderly couple in Grand Falls-Windsor is picking up the pieces after their savings account was emptied by a pair of scammers who spent months building their trust, according to one of their friends.

Angela Newhook said the couple noticed their savings account was missing hundreds of dollars shortly after Christmas, around the same time a younger couple they became friends with in September stopped visiting.

"At first it was hurt," said Newhook, describing how the couple felt when they discovered the money was gone. "Then it was disbelief, then anger and unfortunately even guilty, feeling guilty that they allowed it to happen."

Newhook said the Grand Falls-Windsor seniors didn't want to be identified, but gave permission to share their story to help prevent others from being taken advantage of.

"I've explained to them that this is how these people work," said Newhook. "They target these trusting, good hearted people."

Gained Trust

Newhook said the couple started to hang around the seniors' home in Grand Falls-Windsor in August. They became friends, spending entire days at the home, gaining the seniors' trust.

Newhook said the younger couple would arrive in the morning for breakfast and stay until after dinner, not once offering to help pay for groceries.

Newhook, who helped the seniors with their banking, asked why the younger couple was hanging around and was told that they were friends who just wanted to talk.

"Through that process, they gained the trust of the victim and after a while the older lady started allowing the younger lady help her with the financial matters," said Newhook.

Accounts drained

They were so close that the pensioners bought Christmas gifts for the younger couple.

"Put boots on her boyfriend's feet," said Newhook.

Angela Newhook said the seniors were hurt by the loss of their savings, but overwhelmed by support from area residents. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Around that time the younger woman gained access to the couple's banking information on a slip of paper left around, and started transferring money into her own account, said Newhook.

Last week when the couple went to buy toilet paper, the transaction was declined, she said.

The couple had no money left in their account.

"She cleared out their bank accounts without them even knowing," said Newhook.

The couple has taken the matter to the police and Newhook said they are hoping to lay charges.

Multiple Victims

She said since she's come forward with the story she's talked to several people in a nearby town who have a similar story involving the woman behind the alleged scam.

"I've spoken to at least five or six people," said Newhook. "There's multiple victims in Botwood that had kind of taken her under their wing believing that she was trying to turn her life around ... and she did the same to every one of them."

Newhook said one couple recalled the woman stealing money out of a child's purse.

"When I sat down and told her about the numerous stories of what this person had done to other people, I said 'it's not just you, this person has sucked in and groomed other people,'" said Newhook. "She's good at it."

Community rallies

After hearing about the theft, Newhook took to Facebook to warn people and received many offers of support.

"The most heartwarming thing I've gotten out of it was the response from the people of Botwood," said Newhook.

"Within a matter of two hours I had three or four people messaging me asking if [they] could e-mail money."

More messages of support followed, along with bags of food, including a turkey.

"I went up the next morning and I gave them the cash and the food and they cried," said Newhook.

"To see something so good coming out of it was, it kind of helped ease the situation a bit."