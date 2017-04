Police arrested a man who they say broke into a seniors complex in Mount Pearl and stole food.

Officers were called to a report of a break and enter at the building around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday.

When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was found in the basement stealing food supplies.

He was arrested and is facing charges of break and enter and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The man was held overnight for a Tuesday morning provincial court appearance.