An 87-year-old man from Port au Port on Newfoundland's west coast feels lucky to be alive after being trapped in his car for two nights.

"I never ever thought this would happen to me, and I wouldn't want to wish this on anybody," Stan LaFitte told CBC News as he recovered from his harrowing experience.

LaFitte said it was a beautiful, mild spring morning last Thursday when he decided to hop in his car and take a drive out to Codroy Valley.

It was on his return home when he ran into trouble.

LaFitte left Doyles at around 2:30 p.m. and was driving along a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway near the Codroy Pond area when he lost control of the vehicle.

"All of a sudden I was across both highways, the one going west and the one going east, and down over an embankment," said LaFitte.

He said his red, four-door Buick went down over the hill before finally coming to a stop at the bottom of a narrow gorge. He quickly realized he was stuck when he looked out the window and saw deep snow tightly packed against the doors.

No phone service, no food

His first instinct was to call the police, and his wife to let her know what happened.

Stan LaFitte spent more than 40 hours trapped in his car after losing control and driving over an embankment near Codroy Pond in southwestern Newfoundland. (Submitted)

Unfortunately for him, his location along this rural stretch of highway meant he was out range of any cellphone service, and he began to settle in.

"I looked around and I did have a drink of water. I didn't have not a bite to eat. Sometimes I may even throw a bit of candy into one of the corners or something, but there was nothing. Absolutely nothing," he said.

"So I said, well, I'll stay here, that's all I can do. They'll find out after a while that I'm lost and they'll come get me."

But no one came.

LaFitte said as it began to get dark, he began to get cold. It was eight degrees the morning he left the house and he was dressed in clothes for that weather.

He was able to start the car but because it had been so severely damaged in the accident, the heat didn't work.

Day 2

The next morning, LaFitte said, he woke up shivering but optimistic that someone would come to his rescue. But as the hours went on, and night fell for the second time, he began to wonder how much longer he would be trapped there.

Members of Barachois Brook Search and Rescue spent more than 20 minutes digging out Stan LaFitte's car before they were able to open the door enough to get him out. (Submitted)

Meanwhile, Bay St. George RCMP received a missing persons report the night of April 5 and the next day issued a release asking for the public's help in locating hiim.

"You know they're looking for you and they always seem to find the person, but I knew I couldn't last many more days without eating or drinking," said LaFitte.

On the morning of April 7, LaFitte said, he woke up for the second morning in a row still trapped in the front seat of his car, when all of a sudden he was startled by a knock on his window.

Stan LaFitte is helped up the ravine by rescuers. (Submitted)

The RCMP said they were able to locate LaFitte's vehicle buried in the snow with the help of Universal Helicopters and Barachois Brook Search and Rescue, and reached him shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

LaFitte said it took one man about 20 minutes to dig a hole large enough to be able to open the door and get him out.

Rescuers helped get him back up to the highway, where he was placed in an ambulance and taken to Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital in Stephenville.

Despite his car likely written off, LaFitte said he feels lucky to be able to walk away from the incident with little more than a sore back.