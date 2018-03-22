Health officials in St. John's are investigating the circumstances surrounding a picture that has gone viral since being posted on Facebook Thursday morning.

The picture of an unidentified elderly woman stretched across three chairs in the waiting room of the Health Sciences Complex was taken by Marguerite Drake.

'I want our government to realize how bad our health care is.' - Marguerite Drake

It has already been shared 4,600 times on Facebook as of Thursday afternoon, in addition to more than 1,000 comments on the social media site — most of them critical of health officials for allowing it to happen.

Drake, who is from Burin, went to the emergency room early Thursday morning. She said she was there when an 81-year-old woman arrived via ambulance at about 5:30 a.m.

Drake said the elderly woman "seemed to be in distress and discomfort."

Drake says the woman was lying on the chairs in the ER at the Health Sciences Centre for at least three hours. (CBC)

But the elderly woman's daughter told Drake that because her mother's vital signs were fine, they were told to take a seat in the waiting room.

After more than an hour, Drake watched as the woman's daughter tried to make her mom more comfortable by rolling up her own jacket and placing it against the wall for her to lean on, but said the jacket kept falling.

"She kept on asking for places to lie down," Drake told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

'What are we going to do?'

Eventually, Drake said she asked the younger woman if she could take a picture of the sleeping woman and post it on Facebook. Drake said the woman responded, "Definitely."

"I want our government to realize how bad our health care is," Drake said.

Drake tagged Liberal MHA Mark Browne on her Facebook post that included the photo in the hopes it would be brought to the attention of Premier Dwight Ball. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

She went on to say she tagged her area MHAs in the hopes that Premier Dwight Ball will see it.

"I want Dwight to look at that (picture) and say something has to be done, what are we going to do?"

It's unclear how much longer the woman was lying on the chairs in the emergency room, as Drake left the ER around 8:30 a.m.

CBC News contacted Eastern Health and a spokesperson said officials are looking into the issue and will comment later on Thursday.