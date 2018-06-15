Skip to Main Content
Senior robbed at gunpoint in her Fox Roost home
New

Senior robbed at gunpoint in her Fox Roost home

Major crime investigators out of Corner Brook are investigating an incident in the community of Fox Roost.

Police say a masked man demanded the woman turn over money

CBC News ·
The RCMP say a masked man, brandishing a gun, entered a house in Fox Roost on Wednesday evening and demanded that a woman give him money. (Google)

Police are investigating after a senior citizen was robbed at gunpoint in her home on the southwest coast of Newfoundland on Wednesday.

RCMP said a masked man, carrying a gun, entered a house in Fox Roost — near Port aux Basques — around 7:30 p.m. and demanded that the woman give him money.

The man ran away on foot, leaving the woman with minor injuries.

Officers with the RCMP's serious crime unit in Corner Brook are investigating.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us