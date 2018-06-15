Senior robbed at gunpoint in her Fox Roost home

Police are investigating after a senior citizen was robbed at gunpoint in her home on the southwest coast of Newfoundland on Wednesday.

RCMP said a masked man, carrying a gun, entered a house in Fox Roost — near Port aux Basques — around 7:30 p.m. and demanded that the woman give him money.

The man ran away on foot, leaving the woman with minor injuries.

Officers with the RCMP's serious crime unit in Corner Brook are investigating.