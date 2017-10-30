A new shelter for women and children fleeing violence in Hopedale has finally opened, seven years after its predecessor burned down.

The Selma Onalik Safe House replaces a building which had to be shuttered after an intruder started a fire in 2010.

The building was empty at the time and no one was hurt. But executive director Teena Flowers said it wasn't usable.

"The doors and the windows couldn't close properly, which meant it wasn't a safe house," Flowers said.

"Someone had broken in and started a fire in one of the bedrooms, and then we had to close down."

Limited options

After the fire, abused women were left with few resources. Some chose to stay with friends and family, but that is not always so easy in a community where many live in overcrowded houses.

There's government funding to fly women to shelters in Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Nain, but leaving Hopedale presents more problems.

"When you have to go out of town all of your support systems are left behind. If you have children with you, they have to be uprooted from their school, from their friends, from their family," Flowers said.

"There were people that didn't even report any incidents because there was no safe house."

The push to build a new shelter began even before the old one closed, Flowers said.

For years, she and a volunteer board lobbied for funding, which ultimately came from the provincial government, Newfoundland and Labrador Housing and the Tasiujatsoak Trust — a fund established by the Inuit government in the early 2000s.

Namesake a 'driving force'

The safe house is named for Selma Onalik, a well-known advocate for victims of abuse in Hopedale who drowned trying to rescue her 15-year-old son in 2002.

"She was a very big driving force," Flowers said, "She was always dedicated to helping women in crisis."

The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is open to women and their children.

It's been open for a week, but Flowers says she still hasn't had any clients. That's a good thing, she says, but she expects it will change once words get around.

"We are a non-judgmental organization," she said, "We're here to keep you safe."