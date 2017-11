Staff at Charm Diamond Centre in the Village Mall in St. John's confirm there was an armed robbery there Thursday night.

The staff member said the suspect had a gun which looked like a shotgun, but they couldn't confirm what type of gun was allegedly used.

Thursday's armed robbery at Charm Diamond Centre at the Village Mall is the second in under a month. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Police were still on the scene late Thursday night.

Charm Diamond Centre was also robbed in October by a man with a firearm wearing a motorcycle helmet.

Staff at Charm Diamond Centre say the Village Mall was closed to the public following the robbery. (Fred Hutton/CBC)