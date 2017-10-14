Season 2 of the drama-adventure TV series Frontier starts Wednesday, Oct. 18 on Discovery Canada.

Fans of the show will be happy to know that production on Season 3 of the show starts this winter. Filming will take place in St. John's, Cape Breton, Ottawa, and the United Kingdom.

Season 1 of Frontier, which stars Jason Mamoa and Allan Hawco and more, is now streaming on Netflix and CraveTV.

Hawco, who is also an executive producer on the series, recently sat down with Here & Now's Debbie Cooper.

Watch in the video above as Hawco talks perfecting a Scottish accent, critics' reviews — and the glory and greatness of heated long johns.