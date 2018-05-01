'Not sure if I will play': Carl English ponders basketball future

The St. John's Edge's locker room is nearly emptied, most of the stalls cleared out with only the name plates of the players remaining.

With the season over, fans can only wonder which of those name plates will get to be reused next season.

One of the unknowns is the future of the league's MVP, 37-year-old Carl English.

"I say the biggest question is not where, but if," said English. "I'm not sure if I will play."

Carl English said he's broken a lot of bones during Season 1, and needs some time for his body to recover. (Luke Durda)

The NBL Canada rookie said his body took a beating this season as he suffered multiple broken noses, fractured ribs and an ankle injury.

English will take a break before making any decisions

"I've played the last six weeks to two months with a lot of pain, I got to figure out what I want to do next," said English.

Fast start

The St. John's Edge were quickly put together earlier this year with the ownership group bringing in NCAA assistant coach Jeff Dunlap, tracking down some talented players and working out a deal to get English on the roster.

People in and around St. John's showed up and filled the stands at Mile One.

"The fan support was incredible. I think Newfoundland in general really got behind the team, myself and my teammates," English said.

Edge basketball star Carl English says he's unsure what the future holds for him as the team wraps its first season in St. John's. 1:47

The fairytale season didn't have a happy ending with the Edge losing in the Central Divison Finals to the London Lightning 4-2.

It hurt tremendously," said English.

"Probably more than any time I've lost. I really, really wanted to bring a championship here."

Here’s to an AMAZING Inaugural Season!<br><br>Thank You Newfoundland & Labrador<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DefendTheRock?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DefendTheRock</a> <a href="https://t.co/CeoAcHjc4u">pic.twitter.com/CeoAcHjc4u</a> —@stjohnsedge

What about the coach?

The man at the head of the bench and the helm of the team isn't sure if he will be back in St. John's next season either.

Jeff Dunlap enjoyed his time with the Edge but he isn't in control of his fate

"I only have a one-year contract here, right now I'm kind of in limbo. If the stars are aligned I'll be back on the sidelines," he said.

St. John's head coach Jeff Dunlap said he's proud of what the team accomplished this season. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Dunlap is proud of the team that was put together in such a short period of time and hopes the organization can build on the success of this year.

"I couldn't be more excited for the future," he said.

"I think a six month period of time to get ready for next year, I think this could be even bigger and better."

And bigger and better is something fans of the Edge will be expecting when the 2018-2019 season starts.