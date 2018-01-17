The C-NLOPB has suspended operations for Husky's SeaRose FPSO because of how it handled an incident with a too-close iceberg last March.

"The SeaRose FPSO should have disconnected and sailed away from the threatening iceberg. That action was not taken and personnel were at one point instructed to muster and 'brace for impact,'" according to a media release issued by the regulatory body late Wednesday afternoon.

There were 84 people and about 340,000 barrels of crude oil onboard at the time of the incident on March 29, 2017, according to the C-NLOPB.

The iceberg did not hit the SeaRose and there were no injuries, environmental damage or damage to the facility.

'Lacks full confidence'

The C-NLOPB said the suspension is happening now — almost 10 months after the incident — because of the preliminary report findings, which are:

Husky did not follow its Ice Management Plan (IMP).

Onshore senior management did not ensure the IMP was followed.

The offshore manager failed to disconnect, as per the IMP.

"There are serious issues respecting Husky's ice management, management systems and organizational decision-making," the statement reads.

"The C-NLOPB lacks full confidence that appropriate action will be taken by the operator during an emergency situation."

The suspension will remain in place until "corrective" actions are taken by Husky to address the concerns.

SeaRose FPSO is a floating production, storage and offloading vessel located in the White Rose oil and gas field, approximately 350 kilometres east of St. John's.

At the time of the incident, Husky said specific measures were taken in this case to ensure the SeaRose wasn't damaged.

That included shutting in, or reducing, production at the facility and flushing the flowlines with seawater. Steps were also taken to ensure the SeaRose could disconnect in minimal time, if required.

Calls from CBC to Husky Energy were not immediately returned Wednesday.