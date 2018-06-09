Skip to Main Content
Search resumes for Jeffrey Crocker, missing in Goulds area
New

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told CBC Saturday morning that the search for 34-year-old Jeffrey Crocker was set to resume at 7 a.m.

Crocker, who has autism, was last seen Friday afternoon on Shoal Bay Road

The RNC says a search would resume at 7 a.m. Saturday for Jeffrey Crocker, who was last seen Friday afternoon. (RNC/Twitter)

​A search was set to resume in the Goulds area Saturday morning, for a 34-year-old man with autism.

Jeffrey Crocker was last seen Friday afternoon in the Shoal Bay Road area, wearing a grey and black jacket and a green-coloured shirt.

On Friday evening, a Cormorant helicopter was dispatched from Joint Rescue Command Centre in Gander, however the search was unsuccessful.

A major effort is underway to find Crocker, who tragically lost both of his parents in the past year.

The Rovers Ground Search and Rescue Team are just one of the groups conducting the search.

The Rovers Ground Search & Rescue Team were just one of the groups tasked to search for 34-year-old Jeffrey Crocker Friday evening. (Arthur Craig Green/Twitter)

Crocker made headlines in March when he survived a house fire in Burnt Cove on the  Avalon Peninsula's southern shore. He had made several attempts to save his father, Junior Crocker, but could not get him out alive. 

Crocker also lost his mother to cancer just months before the fire.

Following the fire, Crocker went to live with his brother.

Anyone with information regarding Crocker's whereabouts is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000.

