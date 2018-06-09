Search resumes for Jeffrey Crocker, missing in Goulds area

​A search was set to resume in the Goulds area Saturday morning, for a 34-year-old man with autism.

Jeffrey Crocker was last seen Friday afternoon in the Shoal Bay Road area, wearing a grey and black jacket and a green-coloured shirt.

On Friday evening, a Cormorant helicopter was dispatched from Joint Rescue Command Centre in Gander, however the search was unsuccessful.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told CBC News that the search would resume at 7 a.m. Saturday.

A major effort is underway to find Crocker, who tragically lost both of his parents in the past year.

The Rovers Ground Search and Rescue Team are just one of the groups conducting the search.

The Rovers Ground Search & Rescue Team were just one of the groups tasked to search for 34-year-old Jeffrey Crocker Friday evening. (Arthur Craig Green/Twitter)

Crocker made headlines in March when he survived a house fire in Burnt Cove on the Avalon Peninsula's southern shore. He had made several attempts to save his father, Junior Crocker, but could not get him out alive.

Crocker also lost his mother to cancer just months before the fire.

Following the fire, Crocker went to live with his brother.

Anyone with information regarding Crocker's whereabouts is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000.