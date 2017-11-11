Police confirm a body was found in an open area off O'Brien's Farm Road in St. John's on Saturday morning.

Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and Rovers Search and Rescue team are conducting a ground search of the area, which is off Mt. Scio Road.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, police had part of O'Brien's Farm Road blocked off with a command centre set up.

At 1:30 p.m., the RNC tweeted that it is an active crime scene, with the Major Crime Unit investigating.