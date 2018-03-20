Blizzard conditions on the coast of Labrador are hampering the search for a snowmobiler who's been missing since Sunday.

RCMP said the man was with three friends who left Hopedale around suppertime that evening to head to Natuashish, a ride of about 80 kilometres.

They were reported overdue around 1:30 a.m. and a search began.

Two of the four were located at 4:30 p.m. Monday and another man was found at 11:30 p.m.

Police told CBC News that high winds and blowing snow created whiteout conditions Tuesday, and that the search is still underway, albeit in hazardous conditions.