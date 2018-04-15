Search underway to find missing Labrador West snowmobiler

Police in Labrador West are ramping up search efforts to find a missing snowmobiler who didn't come home Saturday evening.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officials say Brady Slade, 20, is believed to have left his home in Wabush at 6 p.m. Saturday,

Police received a missing persons report at 3 a.m. Sunday morning when Slade had still not returned home.

It's unclear what his route or destination was, but police say it's possible he may have been traveling to the Ashuanipi River cabin area.

Slade is described as being 6'2" and 190 lb., with a slim build. He was wearing a red Klim jacket, black pants and a white helmet with goggles.



Ground search and rescue teams have been deployed to find Slade, and the Iron Ore Company of Canada has dispatched a helicopter to aid in the search.

Slade was travelling on a VK 540 snowmobile.