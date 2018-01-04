The search for the body of a missing snowmobiler resumed Thursday near Mobile on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula.

The man, 45, and a 23-year-old man went through the ice Wednesday on Mobile Big Pond. The younger man managed to make it to a nearby cabin to call for help before being brought to hospital in stable condition.

The pond is a cabin area about 10 kilometres from Route 10 — the Southern Shore highway. Search and rescue crews were there Thursday to try to recover the body of the 45 year old.

The RCMP and volunteers with Central Avalon Search and Rescue and Avalon North Wolverines Search & Rescue are all on the scene assisting with the search. An RCMP diver was also there assessing the situation and a hovercraft was being used by the Wolverines.

RCMP Constable Jolene Garland describes what’s happening during today’s search at Mobile. @CBCNL pic.twitter.com/MSSPlDlkwh — @Fred_Hutton

As well, two people in the area who own helicopters have donated their time and choppers to do aerial searches. A local cabin owner has also opened his cabin to allow volunteers to warm up, rest and eat food provided by the Salvation's Army emergency disaster services truck.

A 45-year-old man is dead after his snowmobile went through the ice on a pond in Mobile and a 23 year old man was sent to hospital in stable condition. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

If the body is not located on Thursday, any further search efforts could be hampered by an incoming storm system that's expected to start in the evening and last through Friday morning. The RCMP said it is monitoring the weather and will provide updates on the status of the search if necessary.

Police have been advising the public to stay off of lakes and ponds as most are not safe at this point in the year.