The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is back in the Bellevue area this morning, conducting a search that's believed to be related to the Cortney Lake homicide.

Officers and the Rovers Search and Rescue team have returned to the area where the body of Philip Smith was found after he killed himself a month ago.

According to the RNC, the searchers are acting on new information that's been received about the case, but it's not clear what that is.

Five teams are spread out over a large area near Bellevue beach that hasn't been covered yet by any of the searches in the Lake investigation.

Lake has been missing since June 7, and police have classified her disappearance as a homicide.

Cortney Lake, 24, went missing June 7, and police are treating her disappearance as a homicide. (Aamie Gillam Photography)

Smith was Lake's former boyfriend and the RNC said he's the only suspect in her disappearance.

Police and Lake's family have pleaded with people who may be withholding information to help investigators.

Lake's family continues to search for her body, and her aunt Glenda Power said while she can't speak on the specifics of what prompted the search Friday morning, the heavy presence of searchers at Bellevue beach is giving the family hope.

"We're praying today is the day Cortney is found," she told the St. John's Morning Show. "It looks like there's a huge team out there with multiple resources, so we are always hopeful."

A dinner, vigil and fundraiser is planned in Marystown Friday night to honour Lake and put the spotlight on, and bring awareness to, violence against women.