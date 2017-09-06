A disgraced Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer sentenced to jail time for harassing a woman has had his appeal denied and has been remanded into custody.

Sean Kelly, a constable with the police service in Corner Brook, was convicted of mischief and making indecent phone calls to a young woman at her place of work.

Justice David Hurley, who oversaw the appeal, said there were errors in the trial but they did not take away from Kelly's guilt.

"The evidence put forward at trial including Mr. Kelly's obvious lies is consistent with his guilt and no other conclusion," Hurley wrote in his judgement filed Sept. 1.

A judge has found that while some statements made by Sean Kelly to the RNC should not have been allowed at trial, the conviction stands. (RNC)

Kelly made two phone calls to a woman after seeing her walk into her place of work on Oct. 17, 2012. The calls were sexually graphic — he complimented her breasts and propositioned her for sex — and made from his police cell phone.

He was found guilty in the spring of 2015 and sentenced to 10 months in jail, but immediately appealed and was released from custody.

Six months of the sentence was for trying to pin the phone calls on a member of the public.

Hurley cited a legal precedent that said while errors could have prejudiced the accused at trial, an appeal can be denied if evidence is so overwhelming that a reasonable jury would still convict.

2nd appeal possible, lawyer says

Robby Ash, Kelly's lawyer, said his client surrendered into custody when the decision was handed down, and as of Wednesday was awaiting placement in a correctional facility.

Lawyer Robby Ash says a second appeal may be forthcoming. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Ash said he and his client are now reviewing Hurley's decision and considering a second appeal.

"It was a very unique decision," he said. "He agreed with our reasons but nevertheless upheld the conviction."

Problems with some evidence

During Kelly's trial, the court heard from two women who had received similar phone calls. While the evidence would point to Kelly, there was no definitive link made at the time.

This is known as similar fact evidence — the use of previous acts of misconduct, regardless of the lack of a conviction, to infer Kelly committed the act he stood trial for.

The onus is on the Crown to convince the trial judge to admit the evidence. In looking back, Hurley was not satisfied the bar was met.

"I am therefore of the opinion that similar fact evidence should not have been admitted," he wrote.

He also found error in admitting statements made by Kelly to his superior officers, Sgt. Tim Buckle and Staff Sgt. Roy Elliott, on Nov. 21, 2012.

Kelly had several unrecorded conversations with Elliott and Buckle prior to Nov. 21, when he submitted a written statement at Elliott's request.

Suspended Const. Sean Kelly was found guilty of making indecent phone calls in 2012, then blaming it on another man. (CBC)

Kelly prefaced the written statement by demanding the document be kept out of any criminal or civil investigation or inquiry. In the statement, Kelly says he loaned his phone to a person he hoped would be a "possible informant" during the time the phone calls were made.

Later, Kelly would say he had no choice in whether or not to file a statement and that he was following the orders of his senior officer. Kelly said he believed he would face "internal disciplinary action" if he did not provide a statement.

While Hurley found error in the admission of the statement, he said most of the contents of the letter were repeated and confirmed by Kelly throughout the trial, and that no miscarriage of justice had occurred.