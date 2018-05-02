St. John's man's sentence reduced to 8 years for string of armed robberies

A St. John's judge has granted an appeal of the jail sentence for Sean Frampton, who received an 11-year sentence in September 2016 for a string of armed robberies.

Frampton's sentence was reduced to seven years less credit for pre-trial custody, which was 846 days, for the robberies, and one year for one count of possession of a dangerous weapon, for a total of eight years.

In the Court of Appeal of Newfoundland and Labrador decision, Frampton's relatively young age and his history of addictions were cited as reasons for the decision to reduce his sentence.

String of robberies

Frampton was convicted of a string of armed robberies of banks and convenience stores in St. John's.

He robbed four convenience stores in the city between August and November 2014, and the CIBC in Churchill Square on Nov. 29 that year.

During each robbery, Frampton wore a mask and carried a knife.

At the time of his sentencing, Judge James Walsh said the eight-year term requested by both the defence and Crown attorneys wasn't adequate.

Frampton pleaded guilty in April 2016.