CBC News has confirmed Seamus O'Regan will be Newfoundland and Labrador's representative in Justin Trudeau's federal cabinet.

The MP for St. John's South-Mount Pearl will be sworn in today as the minister of Veterans Affairs as part of a cabinet shuffle.

O'Regan will take up the role after Judy Foote announced last week that she's retiring from politics.

Foote had been on a leave of absence from the public services portfolio since the spring.