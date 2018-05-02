Dozens of seal flippers nasty surprise for couple walking on beach

The trail along Griffin Drive in Corner Brook is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike when it comes to getting some exercise and soaking up the view of the beautiful Bay of Islands.

But a husband and wife out for a stroll got more than they bargained for.

James and Arlene Pelley made a gruesome discovery on Thursday when they came across dozens of seal flippers left scattered along the western Newfoundland beach, near a concrete boat launch.

"They were all cut very cleanly so it was done by something very sharp and by somebody who knew what they were doing," James Pelley told the Corner Brook Morning Show.

"I'd say the majority of [the seals] were probably very small, very tiny. They were grey, so they must have been yearlings, I guess."

One of the flippers pictured here next to Arlene Pelley's shoe for scale. (James Pelley)

Pelley said the flippers didn't appear large enough to sell, and questions whether or not they were legally harvested.

On top of that, he said he is also concerned that the beach, which many people use to launch their boats, skidoos and other recreational watercraft, is becoming a popular dumping ground.

"If you have pets or young children, it's not very pleasant to come down here," Pelley said, pointing out the rib cages from larger animals scattered along the beach.

"The garbage isn't too, too bad, but it's the carcasses that are distressing,"

James Pelley and his wife Arlene said they've come across moose fur and bones in the area before, but never seal flippers. (James Pelley)

Pelley said this kind of irresponsible behaviour also reflects negatively on the seal hunt as a whole, something he says Newfoundland and Labrador doesn't need.

"It's people's livelihood. Our fur trade for the sealing is a very lucrative business and for that to be marred more than it is now already with Hollywood types and that sort of thing ... I don't think it would put a good spin on tourism around here."

Seal harvest monitoring

A spokesperson with Fisheries and Oceans Canada said staff with its conservation and protection division are currently investigating violations that were detected in the commercial seal fishery, but said they are not related to this particular report.

The department said all sealers must comply with marine mammal regulations which state, "No person shall fish for adult harp or hooded seals in whelping or breeding patches," adding that both DFO and the Canadian Sealers Association encourage the full utilization of each animal harvested.