Newfoundland and Labrador's seal hunt has been through some difficult seasons in recent years.

Ice conditions have been hazardous and the cost of insurance has gone up to the point many sealers don't bother to go hunting. Prices were uncertain. Plus the European Union and other markets have banned the import of seal products like pelts and oil.

The bans were the result of decades of protests by animal rights activist groups, which received many donations through ad campaigns showing dramatic footage of red blood on white ice, and some sealers behaving inhumanely.

Today most people know only the protesters' story of the hunt.

Sealers take a well-earned rest in cramped quarters after a day's work on the ice. (Yoanis Menge)

That's where Quebec photographer Yoanis Menge's career as a sealer began.

"I was living in Paris and I was in a Metro station," Menge recalled.

"I saw a big poster of a huge adult seal who was holding a club in his flippers and wanted to crush the head of a human baby on the ice. I was really shocked by that image and I thought it was not a good thing to show that."

So Menge decided to show other images of the hunt.

"I'm from Magdalen Island, from a seal hunting community," he said. "I know what it is and the stories of the hunt. I wanted to show something else rather than what we always see."

"I wanted to focus on the work of the sealers and show they're humans and not barbarians."

Quebec photographer and qualified sealer, Yoanis Menge. (Johan Hallberg-Campbell)

The first obstacle facing the photographer was getting access to the hunt. Federal government regulations place distance restrictions on any observer who's not a licensed sealer.

Menge decided to embed himself with the sealers to deal with that hurdle.

"I had to get a seal hunting licence. I went to DFO and did the course. After, I had to convince some hunters to take me with them. That was the difficult part," he said.

"On the sealing boat, people won't bring a tourist taking pictures and doing nothing on the boat. I had to work with the sealers and do all the jobs."

Sealer on the ice, bringing in his catch. (Yoanis Menge)

The next task was to convince sealers of the validity of his project.

He had a stroke of luck when a couple of fishermen he'd help catch lobster in the past called him and invited him to go sealing.

Menge said it was tougher to find allies when he decided to take pictures of Newfoundland sealers who didn't know him.

Famous Twillingate sealer Jack Troake came to the rescue.

"I went to Twillingate to meet him in his shed and he was making his own tools; a gaff and stuff," Menge said. "He said, 'You're going seal hunting?' I said, 'Yeah, that's my plan. That's what I want to do.'"

"He just gave me his knife. His name was written on it and he said 'Take that knife with you. You're going to need it. If someone asks you what you're doing there, just show them the knife with my name on it.' It was kind of a passport."

Sealer on board his vessel checks out the day's catch. (Yoanis Menge)

Menge won the trust of several Newfoundland sealing crews and the photos from those trips became a book and an exhibit called Hakapik. It's been shown in Montreal and other Quebec venues, as well as in France.

The work is deliberately shot in black and white to avoid the on-ice colour contrast favoured by the protest groups.

"It's been received really well. There have been no bad comments," the artist said. "A lot of people say, 'Thank you, Yoanis, for showing us the other side because we didn't know that.'"

Hakapik is now being translated into English, and when it's complete, Menge hopes to bring the show to Newfoundland.