Green Urchin Designs proves sea urchins are good for both food and decor

Local diver Tim Ball began harvesting sea urchins by hand in 2000, mostly selling them to the Japanese market where they are used in sushi and other foods.

Now Ball is using the species for a product sold at home as well, turning the leftover urchin shells into small accent lamps.

Ball's fascination with the sea began as a child, when he loved watching shows about divers like Jacques Cousteau.

"At the age of 16 I bugged mom and dad to spend 600 bucks on my diving course and did everything I could to get in the water then," Ball told The Broadcast on Thursday. "So I've been seeing lots of really neat things and enjoying it all the way."

Many of those things are urchin shells, thanks to his business supplying Japan with uni , the Japanese word for the gonads of the sea urchin. Ball, who calls urchin his first love, describes uni as having the texture of "cool custard" and tasting "like the sea."

Because his price for his hand-harvested urchins is based on the weight of the uni, not the body, Ball does his own tests for comparison. He saves the leftover urchin shells, and has begun cleaning them and using them to make small accent lamps that fit a battery-powered tealight inside the shells, which are mounted on zebra wood.

"It's a nice little accent light you can put up on your shelf, and it's on a timer so it'll stay on for six hours, go off for 18, and it'll come back on the same time every night," Ball said of the lamps, which he sells through his company Green Urchin Designs.

There are plans to expand the line into Christmas tree ornaments with lights inside the shells, Ball said.

The wood for the lamps is even given a fishing sanding with sandpaper made from dogfish skin, which highlights Ball's philosophy of avoiding waste and making use of all the ocean has to offer.

Expanding the fishery into new species

Ball says the future of the province's fishery involves harvesting a wider variety of species, in sustainable ways.

Making that happen requires work to broaden local tastes into species Newfoundlanders have not traditionally eaten — which means not only urchin but also dogfish and even sculpins.

"We're trying to develop a taste here for urchin," Ball said. "It's taking off elsewhere in the world. It's starting to catch on in Upper Canada, Toronto and Montreal. They're starting to really infuse it with other foods, or you can just eat it straight out of the shell or cook it with lemon."

Ball himself is now pioneering a new commercial fishery in the province with another species that already has a strong local following: scallops.

He's part of a small group of harvesters who approached the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to create a two-year pilot project for commercial scallop harvesting, with a harvesting window of October to February.

"We are the first commercial dive harvest scallops here in Newfoundland. It's quite exciting. The word is getting out and people are getting excited about it, and very supportive of it," Ball said. "We want to put Newfoundland on the map for fresh seafood availability."