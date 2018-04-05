Cosplayers stitching for Sci-Fi on the Rock

If you pop by Sci-Fi on the Rock this weekend, you'll be swarmed by elf princesses, Jedi knights, comic book heroes and video game villains. It can feel like stepping into another world.

But all those fantastical beings are in fact mere mortals, many of whom have been working on their costumes for months.

"This year, I kind of have a retro cartoon theme." said Mae Dalton-Summers, as she sorted through an overstuffed rack of hand-sewn costumes. "Typically for a lot of cosplayers, they do a costume a day. Five is usually considered a lot. But I can't make up my mind and it turns into 10 or 12."

Mae Dalton-Summers will be sporting a dozen hand-sewn costumes throughout this year's Sci-Fi on the Rock convention. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Dalton-Summers is a cosplayer; someone who enjoys dressing up as a fictional character. It's a subculture that's deeply entwined with science fiction and fantasy. And for people who share those interests, Sci-Fi on the Rock is the place where it all comes together.

"I think what happens when you're into books and comic books, even just sewing, they're a lot of solitary things. Things you do on your own." said Dalton-Summers. "Until you gave people that outlet, everyone kind of stayed at home doing their thing. Then finally we were like, come on out."

Convention organizers are proud that so many convention-goers, like this crowd at Sci-Fi on the Rock 2017, attend in costume. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Cosplay comes out

Now in its 12th year, Sci-Fi on the Rock has grown into a sprawling three-day celebration of pop-culture. Attendance has mushroomed from a few hundred to several thousand. And a majority of people now wear some sort of costume, a big point of pride for convention organizers.

Dalton-Summers remembers the early years of the convention, and being nervous about dressing up.

"People came out to the convention and from the internet and other conventions you see on TV, people knew that you could dress up. But a lot of people were still apprehensive, like, am I the only one who's going to show up in this outfit?"

Kit Sora remembers being there too, and being inspired by Dalton-Summers and other early cosplayers.

"You'd just see the energy that they had, the energy that they put into their costuming, and I wanted to get in on it." Sora said.

Like many committed cosplayers, Kit Sora has a workshop space in her home, stuffed with wigs, fabrics and other materials. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Sora is now also a convention co-ordinator, and has spent an estimated 72 hours creating her costume for this year.

"I'm working on an elven druid," said Sora, as the ethereal garment hung from a nearby mannequin. "I started with a bra for the base, and I had some floral garland that I used for the waistline. I never really know what I'm going to use until I find it!"

To see more of Sora and Dalton-Summers' costumes, watch the video below.

From the basement to the mainstream

For Sora and Dalton-Summers, the past decade has seen their formerly niche hobbies and interests become fully mainstream. Comic book and sci-fi movies dominate the box office, while the gates of geek culture have opened to include more accessible fare, like Disney princesses and Harry Potter.

Cosplay veteran Luca Jean Kelly dresses up as Hellboy at Sci-Fi on the Rock 2017. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"I can remember back in the day, watching Star Trek with my dad and, like, nobody did that. Gentlemen in their basements watched Star Trek," Sora said. "But it did become more mainstream. And I found that it was easier to purchase stuff that I really enjoy. Like, I enjoy … Star Wars figurines and Star Trek figurines. All that stuff is cultural now. It's a thing!"

Dalton-Summer agrees. One of her favourite parts of Sci-Fi on the Rock is the wide-eyed looks she gets from kids who see her dressed as Barbie or Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Ariel or Sleeping Beauty? Dalton-Summers picks through her rack of princess costumes. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"They think you're real, and you really have to own it." she said. "We even get parents who will call us or message us through our Facebook page, and say, hey is this princess going to be here and what time, because my daughter is really hoping to meet them."

The attention is great, but when Dalton-Summers is in costume, she keeps in mind the most famous piece of comic book advice: with great power comes great responsibility.

"They're so excited that their daughter is expecting for Ariel to show up at three o'clock on Sunday, and Ariel has to be there."

Sci-Fi on the Rock is happening from Friday to Sunday at the Sheraton Hotel in St. John's. CBC N.L. is an official partner this year, and will be featuring stories from the convention on our webpage and social media. Follow along using the hashtag #SFOTR12.