'I think they could change the future': Science Rendezvous event at MUN attracts young and old

The next generation of scientists and engineers are exploring Memorial University today — just be sure to look down so you don't trip over them.

Kids of all ages are attending a national event, Science Rendezvous, taking place at the university campus, as well as locations across Canada.

"There's lots to see and do here today," said Lisa Breen, co-ordinator of Science Rendezvous.

Lisa Breen is the co-ordinator of Science Rendezvous at Memorial University. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

"We're very excited to have the Paradigm Hyperloop. It came second in the world in Elon Musk's SpaceX competition in Las Vegas last year," she said.

Other exhibits include virtual reality, robots, DNA testing and 3D printing, just to name a few.

The event demonstrates different areas of science and engineering, in fun, interactive and kid-friendly presentations.

Kids were hooked on the touch tank, reaching in to feel starfish, crab, and other crustaceans.

Franke Kelly thought the touch tank was good, and his favourite part was the starfish — because they're "slimy."

Franke Kelly, visiting the touch tank exhibit, is holding a starfish. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Lyla Strickland, 5, liked the "cool" rocks that "glowed," and the starfish that are "bumpy."

Lyla Strickland, standing here with the Paradigm Hyperloop, says her favourite part of Science Rendezvous was the rocks. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Ryan Hallett, 4, liked the Lego model drawing and measuring as it simulated a seismograph.

Four-year-old Ryan Hallett was interested in the Lego 4 Kidz builds. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Christopher Whelan is with Bricks 4 Kidz, which is an after-school program and summer camp.

All of the Lego builds are motorized and are made to look like scientific models.

"All the kids when they see this, they're wide-eyed," Whelan said.

Christopher Whelan is with Bricks 4 Kidz, an after-school group and summer camp. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

"Legos are getting bigger and bigger. It was huge when I was a kid and I had never imagined it would get this big," Whelan said.

If you ever wanted to try steering a ship but get seasick, the Safety at Sea group at Memorial have you covered,

"The ice management simulator is showing kids clearing of a vessel offshore," said Safety at Sea co-ordinator Jennifer Smith.

The simulator is a projection room that from every angle looks like the deck of a ship surrounded by ocean; you can change conditions such as the weather and time of day — and you can even add an iceberg.

Jennifer Smith is the co-ordinator of the Safety at Sea group at Memorial University. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

"This is a chance for us to see what works and what doesn't work so they're a great test-bed cause they're asking us. 'Oh, can you do this? Can you do that?'" Smith said. "It's great to have those minds at play."

The Paradigm Hyperloop was a big draw for young and old, and has a lot of people guessing.

"'It's a train engine,' 'it's a spaceship' — well, it kind of is like that," said Jack Chapman, an engineer with the Paradigm Hyperloop

Jack Chapman is an engineer with Paradigm Hyperloop. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

The Paradigm Hyperloop is a pod designed by Memorial University and College of the North Atlantic engineering students to travel at 200 miles per hour.

"Even at a young age, [kids] are inspired by the technology" Chapman said.

"It's pretty cool," said 10-year-old Blake Hallett.

"If you wanted to go on vacation, hop into that thing and you'd be there in an instant," Hallett said.

Blake Hollett was impressed by the Science Rendezvous exhibits, especially the Paradigm Hyperloop. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Hallet's overall impression of Science Rendezvous' local scientific sampling:

"I think they could change the future."