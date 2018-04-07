'I've come home': How Sci-Fi on the Rock is bringing like-minded fans together
Convention a free-for-all for fans to let their creativity and geekdom fly
Every year, sci-fi, fantasy, and comic book fans from all across Newfoundland and Labrador wait for their chance to come back to Sci-Fi on the Rock.
Many of them spend all year in schools, communities, and towns where there may only be a handful of other people who share their interests.
But when they get to the convention, and look around and see Pikachu darting to their left, and Reptar, Cyclops, and Professor McGonagall to their right, one thing's for sure.
They're back with their people — hundreds and hundreds of them.
From a young brother and sister duo dressed up as Cheryl and Jason Blossom from the Riverdale TV show based on the Archie Comics characters, to Harley Quinn and the Joker from the Suicide Squad film, there was no shortage of characters on display on Saturday.
Tight-knit community
Rowan White came dressed as Star, the main character of the anime series Star vs. the Forces of Evil.
She said the sense of community at Sci-Fi on the Rock is second to none.
"A lot of people here are always gonna be friends with each other, especially where a lot of people come back or fly in from different places," said White.
Many in the crowd at the Sheraton Hotel in St. John's live in town, but just as many others, like Brooke, travelled hours away.
"We just like having any excuse to hang out with friends and other people with the same interests," said Brooke.
"It's a lot easier to find them at a big con like this than during the year. Because a lot of us are reclusive and just kinda stay indoors playing the games that we talk about here."
Feels like home
Standing in the atrium, you can see this community growing in real time.
People of all ages — adults, teenagers, young children — mill about, dancing and getting to know each other.
Near the back, two young adults sit and play the piano, cycling through recognizable songs.
But they finally settle on one song that everybody knows, and the familiar notes ring on the piano, and the crowd of kids chants in unison.
"Don't stop believing. Hold on to that feeling."
It's the perfect song for a group sing-a-long, but it also partly reflects why people keep coming back to conventions like Sci-Fi on the Rock every year.
Here, attendees can be themselves, fully and without fear.
Sci-Fi on the Rock continues on Sunday at the Sheraton Hotel in St. John's.