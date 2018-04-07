Skip to Main Content
There's a sci-fi invasion on the Rock … and we're on the scene

Notifications

Live Blog

There's a sci-fi invasion on the Rock … and we're on the scene

Don't miss a single phaser blast, Jedi mind trick or double-horned unicorn from Sci-Fi on the Rock.
CBC News ·

Jessie House, 15, came as the character Sera from the video game Dragon Age. (Christine Davies/CBC)

It is time for the most fun you can have … on this planet, at least. 

Sci-Fi on the Rock is running all weekend at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown St. John's, and our own Zach Goudie and Andrew Sampson are there.

If you're heading down to the Sheraton, your mission must include a stop at the CBC Sci-Fi Sel-Fi booth, to get the best selfies in town. 

Have a blast (off) with our live blog. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us