A group of parents is calling on the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District to do more to protect students from violence at school.

Dana Metcalf says she organized the group Mothers Opposing Bullies to draw attention to bullying after her 10-year-old son was assaulted at school.

"For me that was a terrible day because I got punched by another student and it made me throw up," said Metcalf's son, Logan Furlong.

"Whoever it was just ran so they wouldn't get caught. You don't feel well when you can't trust your own classmates because they're supposed to be your best friends for the whole year."

Mothers Opposing Bullies N.L.1:51

Metcalf says school officials didn't do enough to address the problem, and when it continued on the bus, it was her son who was removed.

"There are children out there that are every single day, being put back into that classroom to have acts of violence and acts of harassment," she said. "I think it's a violation of their human rights."

Lack of action hurting students, says parents

Dozens of parents and students showed up for the group's first public forum on Sunday to share personal stories.

Andiene Bailey-Johnson and her family moved to Newfoundland and Labrador from Jamaica. She said the fact her son is a visible minority made him a target for bullying in high school.

Andiene Bailey-Johnson says students at her son's high school spit on him and call him names like 'chocolate'. (Amy Stoodley/CBC)

"He has been called names like 'chocolate,' all sorts of names. They spit in his face," she said.

Bailey-Johnson says the confrontation became physical, and her son, who is 18, was charged with assault.

"I just want help for my child," she said.

"We are in a different country. We are going through immigration status. My son cannot go through that with a criminal record. I cannot send him back home. Who is going to be there with him?"

''I just want help for my child. We are in a different country.' - Andiene Bailey-Johnson

Through tears, high school student Shauna Periera told the group that a clique of girls at her high school single her out and call her names.

"I'm 15 years old and because of this, I'm on antidepressants, I see a psychologist. It's just not fair."

Shauna Periera, 15, says she's often harassed by a group of girls at her high school. (Amy Stoodley/CBC)

Courtney Hodder told the group her young daughter cut off her eyelashes in her primary school classroom after being teased about her physical appearance by a group of students.

The group hopes the school district will look at their policies to come up with a better way to protect students at school.