Mealy Mountain Collegiate students with questions about sexual and mental health no longer have to look past their school's locker-lined hallways for answers.

For the rest of the school year, a registered nurse will be taking appointments from a newly created Wellness Café on the second floor of the Happy Valley-Goose Bay school.

"I'm hoping that once the word spreads it will really catch on and a lot of students will be using it," said Anna Karaivanov, a Grade 10 student.

Anna Karaivanov is a Grade 10 student at Mealy Mountain Collegiate. (Katie Breen/CBC)

The nurse will be in on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until noon.

The school's Grade 8 to 12 students can sign up for one-on-one appointments by putting their contact information on a slip of paper and sliding it into a locked box, located outside the nurse's office.

Students request appointments using this locked box. The healthy authority says that will protect patient confidentiality. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"We've been hearing over the last few years that youth really want access to health care services, and I guess the traditional way that we deliver health care services — they see it as a barrier or not totally accessible to them," said Labrador-Grenfell Health vice president, Donnie Sampson.

"I think this is a really good primary health-care initiative because it's really putting access to where people are."

Potential to expand across Labrador

Sampson calls the Mealy Mountain setup a "demonstration project."

Once finished, the plan is to evaluate the program, correct problems and roll it out in other schools across the region.

Donnie Sampson is a vice president with Labrador-Grenfell Health. (Katie Breen/CBC)

It isn't expensive to run, according to the health authority — just a matter of realigning existing resources.

"The theme is that you prevent problems from happening so you're not tying up resources in the back end dealing with acute-care problems," Sampson said.