Mealy Mountain Collegiate students with questions about sexual and mental health no longer have to look past their school's locker-lined hallways for answers.
For the rest of the school year, a registered nurse will be taking appointments from a newly created Wellness Café on the second floor of the Happy Valley-Goose Bay school.
"I'm hoping that once the word spreads it will really catch on and a lot of students will be using it," said Anna Karaivanov, a Grade 10 student.
The nurse will be in on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until noon.
The school's Grade 8 to 12 students can sign up for one-on-one appointments by putting their contact information on a slip of paper and sliding it into a locked box, located outside the nurse's office.
"We've been hearing over the last few years that youth really want access to health care services, and I guess the traditional way that we deliver health care services — they see it as a barrier or not totally accessible to them," said Labrador-Grenfell Health vice president, Donnie Sampson.
"I think this is a really good primary health-care initiative because it's really putting access to where people are."
Potential to expand across Labrador
Sampson calls the Mealy Mountain setup a "demonstration project."
Once finished, the plan is to evaluate the program, correct problems and roll it out in other schools across the region.
It isn't expensive to run, according to the health authority — just a matter of realigning existing resources.
"The theme is that you prevent problems from happening so you're not tying up resources in the back end dealing with acute-care problems," Sampson said.