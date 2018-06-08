New policy restricts junior high students to school grounds in Grand Falls-Windsor

Safety concerns mean students at Exploits Valley Intermediate in Grand Falls-Windsor will be confined to school property during their lunch hour starting next September.

John Antle, the principal of EVI, said an increased number of students are buying energy drinks, getting into fights and taking part in illegal activities during school hours.

"We have seen increasing behavioural infractions here at the school in the afternoon sessions," Antle said. "A lot of it had to do with safety issues that were going on with our children."

Increasing numbers of students leaving grounds

Last year, there were around 50 students leaving school grounds, but this year the amount more than tripled with approximately 150 to 200 students going elsewhere during lunch, he said.

"They are going off during the lunch hour showing up 15 to 20 minutes late for class, which is not only taking away from their own education but it's also a distraction to others," said Antle.

The new rule will require parent or guardian permission to leave school grounds. Antle hopes it will cut down on classroom interference and increase student safety.

Reaction from parents has been mainly positive on social media, Antle says,

"We just want for all of our students to make sure that they return to school safe and sound."

