With tough economic times affecting many in Newfoundland and Labrador, the School Lunch Association says the economic climate has affected the charity's bottom line.

Ken Hopkins, executive director of the association, says the registered charity's revenue this year is about $80,000 below what it predicted, as parents often have less to give.

"We have to raise around $300,000 a year to keep the program running," he said.

"We work on the honour system and ask $3.50 a meal, but parents pay what they feel they can afford," he said, adding that meal revenue is down this year by about 10 cents a meal.

Hopkins said that doesn't sound like much, but with the organization providing between 800,000 to 825,000 meals a year in schools on the Avalon Peninsula, it adds up quickly.

He said revenue was down right from the beginning of the school year and will likely need to fundraise to make up the difference.

'Misinformation out there'

Hopkins said the organization is planning to plan to launch an awareness campaign in the spring to show what the School Lunch Association does.

"I think there's a lot of misinformation out there about what we do. We don't cook meals off site and bring them in; we're cooking in every single school, every single day," he said.

"I think a bit of behind-the-scenes with our staff and teachers and even children and what the program means to them, showing us preparing the meals and the type of meals we serve, I think it might have a large impact."

He is optimistic that things will turn around, however, and said the organization offers good value for the money.

"We believe, at $3.50, what we offer is absolutely unmatched, and I'm positive you can't go to the grocery store and pick up anything close for $3.50 to what we offer," said Hopkins.

He said this year is going to be more challenging for the association, but pointed to the charity's track record over the last 28 years and said he's not concerned about the program's future.