Some Gonzaga High School students had an unscheduled stop this morning as the bus they were riding to school started smoking.

The bus was on Allandale Road, near the intersection with Prince Philip Drive, when engine problems forced the driver to pull over.

Smoke billows from school bus in St. John's0:32

Smoke could be seen coming from the engine compartment and the rear of the bus.

'It almost felt like it was going to blow up'

A student on the bus told CBC News the vehicle was getting off the Outer Ring Road when the engine started to rev and smoke began to appear.

"It almost felt like it was going to blow up, actually," he said. "The bus started to smoke up a lot."

The driver initially felt the bus could make it to nearby Gonzaga, said the student, but the increasing smoke made it clear the bus would have to pull over.

'Everybody knew to get off that bus because there was so much smoke…' - Student

"When we arrived at Prince Philip [Drive], you could tell the engine sounded like it was misfiring, and then started to vibrate a lot, and then the engine started to rev up really, really high, and at that point everybody knew to get off that bus because there was so much smoke coming off the engine."

The student said there were between 30 to 40 students on the bus at the time, all of which were evacuated. There were no injuries.

Fire Capt. Craig Cox said firefighters saw the bus as they were returning from another call.

"It appeared to be on fire," he said.

"All the kids had evacuated very safely. After investigating, we found it only be mechanical trouble with the bus, which caused the smoke."

Students were put on a second bus to be taken to school.

Smoke caused by oil leak

A spokesperson for the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said Service NL will inspect the bus to determine the source of the trouble.

Following a request for comment from CBC, a spokesperson for Service NL said the cause of the smoke was an oil leak that spilled onto the hot exhaust manifold of the bus.

"The bus is owned by Gladney's Bus Ltd. and is being towed to their garage where Service NL will carry out a full inspection," wrote Gina MacArthur.

"The results of this inspection will determine what action is required for the bus to be returned to service. The bus will not be permitted to return to service until all inspection requirements are met to the satisfaction of Service NL inspectors."