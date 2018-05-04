Bus companies halt lawsuit against school district

A three-year-old lawsuit against the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District over the cancellation of busing contracts on the southern shore of the Avalon Peninsula has been discontinued, but no one will say if taxpayers had to fork out any cash to the plaintiffs for the court action to end.

Carey's Bus Service Limited and ATC Enterprises Ltd. sued the NLESD in May 2015.

The lawsuit was filed three months after the district cancelled bus contracts for three schools on the Southern Shore — St. Bernard's Elementary, Mobile Central High School and Baltimore School.

The cancellation came after complaints from parents in the region about the past criminal record of bus company shareholder and director Thomas Carey.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District pulled three bus contracts on the Southern Shore in 2015 — a move that sparked legal action. (CBC)

The lawsuit made a variety of financial claims, including lost profits and punitive damages.

A notice of discontinuance was filed two weeks ago.

The law firm that represented Carey's and ATC did not return phone and email messages from CBC News. A voice mail left at a phone number for Carey's this week was not returned.

The NLESD is also mum on the details of what happened, issuing only a one-line statement to CBC News: "While the district can confirm that the action has been discontinued, the only further information that can be provided is that it was done on terms satisfactory to both the plaintiffs and the defendant."

$340K extra cost for emergency contracts

CBC News revealed three years ago that emergency contracts for replacement bus companies on those cancelled routescost the district an extra $340,699.

That additional cost spanned the time period up to June 2016.

In their initial court filings three years ago, Carey's and ATC alleged that the district expressed "callous disregard" for their rights and displayed "vindictive and reprehensible conduct."

The lawsuit was discontinued last month, according to documents filed at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John's. (CBC)

Meanwhile, in its 2015 statement of defence, the NLESD indicated that it had received reports from parents and others about Thomas Carey's "continuing involvement" with the bus companies and those contracts.

The district pointed to his past convictions in 1991 — which the NLESD said included gross indecency and indecent assault on a female — saying it "endangered the safety of students and provided a basis for termination without notice."

While the lawsuit was filed in 2015, it remained active until months before being discontinued.

According to court documents, an NLESD official was scheduled to be examined by lawyers for the bus companies in mid-December. It's not clear whether that happened or not.