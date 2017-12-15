The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating an accident Friday morning involving a school bus that was carrying one young student.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. in Windsor Heights in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's.

While there is no word on what cause the collision, a compact car ended up in the ditch and had to be towed away.

The bus did not sustain any significant damage. The lone student onboard and the driver were both uninjured, according to the chief of the town's volunteer fire department.

He said the driver of the car wasn't hurt either.