Residents in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Sheshatshiu, North West River and Mud Lake can put their candles and canned goods away.

NL Hydro is calling off the power outage that was supposed to run from 2:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

"Further testing on a backup generator indicates we may be able to accomplish the required work in the coming weeks with reduced impact on customers," a release from the company said.

"As a result, the outage that was planned in the region on Sunday, Oct. 1, has been cancelled."

Problems with the generator

The utility is working to transition power lines from wooden poles to metal structures.

The work started two Saturdays ago, causing an outage.

NL Hydro had said customers wouldn't be impacted, but the newly-fixed backup generator keeping residents online broke and the region went dark for a number of hours.

To finish the job, NL Hydro said Wednesday it would need to shut off electricity again for 14 hours, without the ability to transfer clients to an alternate source of power.

Utility looking to 'minimize the impact'

"Over the past 48 hours, we have continued to look for ways to minimize the impact of required work on our customers in Upper Lake Melville," the statement continues.

"We have also progressed our investigation into repairs needed on the backup generator in Happy Valley-Goose Bay."

Hydro previously told CBC News it could take between two and three months for the latest issue with the generator to be resolved.

"We know this process has been frustrating for our customers – we have been working hard behind the scenes to identify ways to carry out this work while reducing impact where we can."

"We will continue working on this issue over the coming days and will advise customers when a new plan and date for the work has been confirmed," according to the statement.