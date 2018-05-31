Small sawmill outside Grand Falls-Windsor a total loss after fire

A small sawmill outside Grand Falls-Windsor has been destroyed by fire.

Grand Falls-Windsor fire chief Vince Mackenzie said the RCMP were alerted to the fire at Pearson's Peak around 8:30 a.m. Thursday by passersby.

Mackenzie said the sawmill is a total loss.

No cause has been identified yet, but the RCMP will investigate.

No one was injured while battling the blaze.

Provincial officials with the forestry and agrifoods department are on scene, ensuring there is no danger of starting a forest fire.